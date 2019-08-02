Friday, August 2, 2019: Hot and mostly sunny…weekend cool-down with a chance for showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

No big changes to the forecast have been made as a steep ridge will continue to have a firm hold on our weather today. It will be hot and mostly sunny with high temperatures rising up to above 100°. Cloud cover will increase this evening as a low pressure system and attendant cold front approach our area from the north. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

A thermal 850 hpa ridge will linger off to the west and the surface flow will continue to be generally from the south. As a result, the heat will continue. High temperatures will continue to be around 100° today. It will be mostly sunny as the steep ridge remains the dominant weather feature.

This weekend, the ridge will shift to the west. This will put us in a northwest flow aloft. A disturbance in the flow aloft is forecast to move over our area this weekend. As a result, cloud cover will increase and a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will be introduced. The disturbance will bring a cold front that will cause temperatures to fall to below average by Sunday.

Next week, the ridge will shift to the east slightly causing us to return to a southerly flow at the surface. This will cause temperatures to rise to above average along with plenty of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Warm. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: N 5-10 > SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday