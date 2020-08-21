Friday, August 21, 2020: Hot and dry day today with rain and storm chances overnight

FORECAST SUMMARY:
High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. The winds will be light. Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight. Severe weather is not expected, however lightning will be a concern. Lightning strikes have the potential to start grass fires.
Chances for rain showers and non-severe storms will continue through Saturday AM. Dry weather will settle in during the afternoon. A few showers and storms may linger into the afternoon in southern areas. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday through next Thursday will see highs in the middle to upper 90’s along with lots of sunshine. The forecast looks dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Partly Clear. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. 30% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 94°
Average Low Temperature: 71°
Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.
Sunset: 8:16 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday