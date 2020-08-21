Friday, August 21: Sunny and hot for the weekend

A very warm day is in store for the Big Country today and that will actually set the tone for the rest of the weekend as much warmer temperatures are expected over the period. For your Friday, we will see lots of sun with more clouds toward late afternoon and a high of 97 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers late. The winds will be from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.