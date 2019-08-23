Friday, August 23, 2019: Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As an upper level ridge breaks down slightly today there will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. A shortwave trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere along with leftover outflow boundaries from yesterdays thunderstorms activity to the north of our area will initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be sufficient moisture available in the atmosphere, however the dynamics are not there to support any type of organized severe weather. So, just the possibility of general (non-severe) thunderstorms exists. High temperatures will rise to the middle 90’s. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool! Otherwise today will be very sunny.

As we head into the weekend, some computer models forecast an upper level shortwave moving through along the southeastern border of Oklahoma. This will give eastern portions of the forecast area the chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into next week the upper level ridge will strengthen. This will cause temperatures to return to the triple digits for Sunday and Monday under sunny skies. A 850 hpa thermal ridge is forecasting temperatures around 30° at that level. As such the NWS may issue an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday.

There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday as a frontal boundary is forecast to effect our area. High temperatures will be around 100°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:08 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday