More rain chances are in store for the Big Country this afternoon, expect this time along a line from Sweetwater, Stamford to Throckmorton and southeast, including Abilene. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by 2:00 pm and continue through this evening. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and dangerous lightning will be possible. We definitely need the rain, going on 45 days with no measurable rainfall in Abilene.

Another isolated shower chance will develop Saturday afternoon, but coverage looks even more isolated. Don't let it affect any outdoor plans Saturday, but watch for an isolated storm.