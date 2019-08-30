Friday, August 30, 2019: Hot and dry… 10% chance for isolated showers or storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will continue today as a south southeast surface wind continues to usher in hot and moist air into our region. Temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to near 100°. It will be humid so heat indices will be around 100°. An upper level high pressure system will be in the Arizona and New Mexico region today. This will put us in a north west flow aloft. A week disturbance in the flow aloft may give us a couple isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. A 10% chance for rain and thunderstorms is appropriate.

Over the weekend more disturbances in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the focus for convection. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with high’s in the middle to upper 90’s.

Quiet weather looks to settle in early next week as the upper level ridge shifts to the east. This will end our rain chances and bring temperatures into the middle to upper 90° range.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly sunny. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 8:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday