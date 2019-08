A Heat Advisory is still in effect today across most of the Big Country. Temperatures this afternoon will climb back into the triple-digits once again across the Big Country. Today will be the fifth day in a row of 100°+ weather in Abilene. The Heat Advisory will likely be extended through this weekend as triple-digit temperatures are not leaving us anytime soon.

Temperatures will actually continue to climb through the weekend as upper-level high pressure moves off to our east. That will bring in sunny skies and breezier conditions for your weekend, and afternoon temperatures up to 105°on Sunday afternoon.