Friday, December 11, 2020: Cooler weather is on the way

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a chance for rain showers continuing through around daybreak this morning. There may be a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall totals will be up to a 0.1″. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 50’s. There will be a breezy SSW wind.

Friday will start cloudy, cool, and breezy. By around noon-time cloud cover will have tapered off. Expect a mainly sunny afternoon with high temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s along with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be chilly, breezy, and partly sunny. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will return Monday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature another cold front. The front is dry, however the winds will turn breezy. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Wednesday will see light winds. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be a little breezy. Expect highs near 60° along with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15-20 G40 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday