Friday, December 13, 2019: Pleasant day and a little breezy at times

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Above average temperatures will continue today. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to near 70°. It will be sunny and breezy at times.

For the weekend, it is looking gorgeous. There will be plenty of sunshine along with above average temperatures. Saturday will feature a weak cold front that will cause highs to be a few degrees cooler than Friday. Sunday will see temperatures reaching the upper 70’s to near 80°! It will be sunny and dry.

A strong cold front will move through our area Sunday night. The forecast will remian dry, but we will cool down significantly for next week.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be on the upper 40’s. For Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will return to around average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday