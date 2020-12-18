Friday, December 18, 2020: Unseasonably mild and windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. High temperatures will get into the middle 60’s. A cold front will move through tonight. The forecast looks mainly dry, however a shower or two cannot be ruled out during the Friday night hours (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland). Most areas are expected to stay dry.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Next week looks to start unseasonably warm. By Tuesday, high temperatures will be all the way up into the low 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move through during the morning on Wednesday. This will cool us down to near average temperatures and give us a breezy NNW wind.

Christmas Eve is Thursday, and it will be chilly, breezy, and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNW 5-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday