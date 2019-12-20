Friday, December 20, 2019: Cool day with decreasing clouds… 20% rain showers for Eastern Big Country

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be cool as temperatures reach the upper 50’s to near 60°. It will be partly sunny as well. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. Clouds will hang around in the eastern Big Country. A weak surface low and associated upper level trough will give our area a slight chance for rain showers Friday into Saturday mainly for eastern areas.

A southwest flow will return for the weekend as an upper level 500 Hpa ridge strenghtnes. Highs will be in the middle to lower 50’s Saturday and in the middle 60’s come Sunday.

We will warm into the upper 60’s on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking mild and partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 10% Rain showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): Partly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday