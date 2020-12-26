Friday, December 25, 2020: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* tomorrow and unseasonably mild

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It sure was a beautiful Christmas Day. Abilene saw a high temperature of 70°. That is 14 degrees above the average high. It was sunny and quiet.

A few clouds will move in overnight. It will be mostly clear, cold, and quiet.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will return tomorrow. Expect highs in the upper 60’s under sunny skies. The air will be very dry. Dew points will be in the single digits. There will be a gusty south southwest wind. Expect sustained winds around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Fire Weather conditions will be elevated tomorrow because of the gusty winds and the dry air.

A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon. But not before high temperatures rise up to near 70°. It will be sunny, dry, and breezy.

Monday will see a return of seasonable temperatures. There will be a light wind under a sunny sky.

Chances for rain will return Tuesday. Rain showers will be likely during the day. The best chance for rain is Tuesday evening and continuing into the night. There may even be a few thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning may see a few lingering showers. The afternoon will be cool, mostly sunny, and quiet.

New Years Eve will be sunny and cool. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s.

New Year’s Day will see a slight chance for rain showers. It will be seasonable and partly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 10-20 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday