Friday, December 27: Cloudy with rain chances tonight and Saturday morning

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Video: Semi crashes into pileup in Lubbock Co.
Top Stories
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
Texas man charged in Missouri woman’s 1987 killing
Doctors predict rough season for RSV virus
Abilene nonprofits see good holiday season
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Silver Star Nation: Eagles could lose, but Cowboys have to take care of business
Top Stories
Southland Gives Back: ACU Establishes High-Five Fridays
Top Stories
McMurry announces Hall of Honor inductees
Silver Star Nation: Jason Garrett’s message to the team
Cooper outlasts AHS in overtime thriller
Silver Star Nation Keys to the Game: Eagles vs. Cowboys
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Diciembre, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de Diciembre, 2019
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene arrestado tras incidente SWAT
Iowa: Programan juicio a mujer que arrolló a niña “mexicana”
Papa celebra misa de Nochebuena después de año turbulento
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de Diciembre, 2019
KTAB 4U
Community
Light Up A Life
TV Schedule
Project Roadblock
Home for the Holidays
Shopping With Joni
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE 2020
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Friday, December 27: Cloudy with rain chances tonight and Saturday morning
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Dec 27, 2019 / 05:19 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2019 / 05:20 PM CST
Cloudy with rain chances tonight and Saturday morning
Don't Miss
List: Big Country Christmas events
United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss