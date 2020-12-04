Friday, December 4, 2020: Seasonable and calm this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Seasonable weather will return today. High temperatures will reach the upper 50’s under sunny skies. A few clouds will filter into the southern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be partly sunny. Expect a light wind out of the NW. Overnight, it will be calm and cold. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.
The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s each day. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Areas south of I-20 will see a slight chance for rain showers. Sunday be dry and sunny.
Next week will see a nice warming trend. Monday will be in the low 60’s. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 70°. It will stay sunny and dry through this stretch.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: CALM
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH
Average High Temperature: 59°
Average Low Temperature: 36°
Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.
Sunset: 5:33 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday