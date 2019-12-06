Friday, December 6, 2019: Temperatures return to average… warming up for the weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Highs today will top out in the upper 50’s to near 60° this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as well. Overnight, temperatures will drop all the way into the low to middle 30’s.
We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the middle 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.
The next chance for rain will move in on Monday of next week. A cold front Monday will help contribute to the rain chances.
Temperatures will drop down into the middle 50’s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance for rain on Tuesday as well.
High’s on Wenesday look to return to seasonable as surface high pressure settles. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies along with a southerly wind.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: N 0-5 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 0-5 MPH
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10 MPH
Monday: Cloudy. 40% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Cloudy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 58°
Average Low Temperature: 35°
Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.
Sunset: 5:33 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday