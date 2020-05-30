Friday Evening Forecast: A warm and muggy start to the month of June. Here’s what you need to know.

Friday May 29th, 2020

Tonight: Clear conditions with overnight low in the upper 50’s. winds from the east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with a few areas reaching the lower 90’s. definitely another round of hot weather moving on into the big country.

Future Discussion: As a high pressure makes its way into the big country, we can expect to see a warming trend, seeing temperatures in the 90’s become much more common place with June right around the corner.