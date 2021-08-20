Friday evening forecast: warm and humid for the weekend with a cooldown ahead

Friday, August 20th, 2021

Tonight: Proud of both the Abilene High Eagles and the Wylie Bulldogs for their toughness and motivation through this Texan heat. Tonight expect temperature to cool off into the mid 70’s with partly cloudy conditions as the winds continue from the south between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The weekend kicks off strong with warmer temperatures and humid conditions, much like yesterday we saw those showers near Snyder fizzle out. Sunny conditions with winds continuing from the south at about 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will increase through next week into the upper 90’s with heat indices near triple digits. Thankfully, it won’t feel as humid thanks to the dewpoints lowering into the 40’s.