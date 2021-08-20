KRBC Storm Track Weather

Friday evening forecast: warm and humid for the weekend with a cooldown ahead

Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday, August 20th, 2021

Tonight: Proud of both the Abilene High Eagles and the Wylie Bulldogs for their toughness and motivation through this Texan heat. Tonight expect temperature to cool off into the mid 70’s with partly cloudy conditions as the winds continue from the south between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The weekend kicks off strong with warmer temperatures and humid conditions, much like yesterday we saw those showers near Snyder fizzle out. Sunny conditions with winds continuing from the south at about 10-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will increase through next week into the upper 90’s with heat indices near triple digits. Thankfully, it won’t feel as humid thanks to the dewpoints lowering into the 40’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories