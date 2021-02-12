Friday, February 12, 2021: Freezing temperatures and cloudy skies continue today with upcoming heavy snow chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be dry and very cold. Expect highs in the middle 20’s under cloudy skies. There will be a breezy NNE wind. With the wind, it will feel like it is in the teens. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall to near 20° under cloudy skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the NNE.

Saturday will see a slight chance for snow showers. Impacts from this will be small if any at all. High temperatures will reach the middle 20’s under cloudy skies.

Sunday (Valentines Day) will see highs in the upper teens and lower 20’s. Better chances for snow will move in as well. The best chance for snow will be Sunday night into Monday morning. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* is in effect from 6 AM Sunday through 12 PM Monday. This may be of the heavy variety. We are tracking this storm very closely because of the big potential impacts this may cause. Right now most areas look to see around 4″-6″ of snow. This includes Abilene and the I-20 corridor. Higher amounts may be seen in the northern Big Country. Lower amounts look to be seen in the southern Big Country and Heartland. These numbers are subject to change. It is still a few days out.

Monday (Presidents Day) morning will see low in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the negative teens. It will be windy. The chance for snow will taper off during the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will see low in the single digits. Wind chill values will be near -5°. It will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will recover to the upper 20’s as the winds shift to the south.

A Wednesday morning cold front will keep temperatures a couple degrees below freezing. There will be a chance for a wintry mix as well.

Thursday will be cold and dry. Expect highs in the middle 30’s along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 26° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Cloudy. 20% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 24° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Valentines Day): *WINTER STORM WATCH* Cloudy. 60% Snow. 90% Overnight Snow. High Temperature: 20° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday (Presidents Day): *WINTER STORM WATCH* Partly Sunny. 90% Snow AM Snow. AM Wind chill: -15° High Temperature: 12° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Wind chill: -10° High Temperature: 29° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 28° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 6:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday