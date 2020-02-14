Friday, February 14, 2020: Cool and sunny day today… weekend warm-up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be cool and sunny. Highs will top out in the low to middle 50’s. There will be a light southeast wind. This wind will pick up slightly in the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30’s under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will see a more dramatic warm-up. Expect highs on Saturday to reach the middle 60’s. Sunday should be in the low to middle 70’s.

Cloud cover will increase on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70’s to near 80° under partly sunny skies.

A strong cold front will push through Monday night. As a result of the front, Tuesday will be cool, cloudy, and feature a chance for some rain.

Temperatures Wednesday AM will be near the freezing. With the chance for precipitation continuing, a wintry mix will be possible during this time. Once temperatures rise above the freezing mark, chances for the wintry mix will transition to a chance for rain. This chance will continue throughout the day. It will be chilly and cloudy as well.

Thursday AM will feature a chance for a wintry mix as well. Temperatures will then struggle, as they only reach the upper 30’s. The chance for precipitation will continue through the day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 5-10 > NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NE 10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% AM Wintry mix. PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 50% AM Wintry mix. PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 6:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday