Friday, February 21, 2020: Unseasonably cool and overall quiet day… weekend warm-up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will top out near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north this morning and be light. The afternoon will feature a light south wind.

The weekend will see a warming trend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 60’s. Sunday will feature a strong southwest wind. This feature will help warm temperatures up to the lower 70’s. There is also a slight chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Mild and sunny weather will be seen on Monday.

Tuesday will feature a cold front that will cool us down to seasonable temperatures.

Wednesday will cool down even further into the lower 50’s. The forecast will stay dry.

Thursday will see a rebound to near seasonable average temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny . High Temperature: 50° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 38° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 6:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday