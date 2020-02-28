Friday, February 28, 2020: Beautiful day with mild temps, sunny skies, and light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a gorgeous day today. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s to near 70 under sunny skies. Winds will be light and the skies will be sunny.

The weekend will be even warmer and windy. It will also be dry. Fire weather will be a concern Saturday as well as Sunday. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a near 80°.

The next chance for rain is Monday of next week. Rain looks likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain and storms will continue through Wedneday AM.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 34° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Fire Weather. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Fire Weather. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain. 20% PM Storms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain. 20% Storms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:08 A.M.

Sunset: 6:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday