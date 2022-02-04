FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hazardous driving conditions will continue today. The worst conditions will be this morning. The roadways are very similar to an ice rink in some spots. Avoid travel if possible. If you have to be on the roads, make sure to take it slow. Temperatures will stay below freezing through most of the day. The afternoon will feature some melting as high temperatures approach the freezing mark. The bright sunshine will help with the melting, however traveling will still be hazardous.

Any melting will quickly freeze tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and low teens. Even if the road or sidewalk looks dry, there is a good chance that it is covered in black ice. You can’t see black ice unless you get very close. There will be a light wind with a mostly clear sky.

Saturday afternoon will feature highs in the middle 40s with bright sunshine. The roads will be a lot better tomorrow, however a few trouble spots will likely remain.

Any leftover moisture on the roads will freeze over again Saturday night as lows drop to the teens. Black ice will be an issue again Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will recover to the 40s with lots of sun.

Dry weather will settle in next week with a slow warm-up. We should see highs in the 50s by mid-week. Morning lows will still suffer. Most areas will see below freezing lows through next Thursday. That being said, icy spots will form each morning until all the moisture has evaporated.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 11° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 6:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday