Friday, February 5, 2021: Nice and mild today with light winds and sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will feature near seasonable weather. Morning cloud cover will taper off by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s to near 40° under mostly clear skies. The winds will pick up overnight. Expect a SSW wind at 5-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts.

The winds will pick up even more on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s along with lots of sun.

Unseasonably mild weather will return for Super Bowl Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low 30’s with afternoon highs in the lower 70’s.

Monday will stay mild. It will be breezy and mostly sunny.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday. It will get cool. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s. It will be breezy.

Another shot of cold air will be felt Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to leave the 30’s. Chances for precipitation will return Wednesday night. Freezing rain will be a possibility Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a freezing day. High temperatures will only reach the low to middle 30’s. There will be a breezy NNE wind. There will be a chance for wintry weather during the day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM clouds. Mostly Sunny afternoon. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Freezing Rain. Breezy. High Temperature: 37° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 33° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 6:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday