Friday, February 7, 2020: Cool and quiet afternoon as we continue the thawing process

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Due to all the leftover snow and ice in the northern and central Big country, high temperatures today will top out in the lower 50’s. The southern Big Country, where less accumulations occured, will see highs in the upper 50’s to near 60. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny. There will be a light NNW wind. Expect a substantial ammount of the snow to melt today.

The warming trend will continue for the weekend as quiet weather settles in. Expect high’s on Sunday to warm into the low 70’s.

A cold front ahead of the next upper level system will push through Sunday evening. This will usher in some chilly temperatures early next week. There will be a chance for rain on Monday as well.

Better chances for rain will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 46° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 6:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday