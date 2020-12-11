Friday is here…and cooler weather too

We have got a cold front pushing through the Big Country for the rest of your Friday and while we won’t see a big drop in temperatures, we also won’t see really warm afternoon highs. For the rest of this Friday, we will have clouds through the day and the high should reach the 65 degree mark. The winds will be on the light side out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. For tonight skies will be mostly on the clear side with the overnight low getting down to around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5 mph.