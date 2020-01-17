Friday, January 17, 2020: Rain continues along with closer to seasonable temps

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect an 80% chance for rain throughout the day with a 20% chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will increase to the lower to middle 50’s this afternoon. Rain chances will leave the area this evening. Activity will taper off from the west to the east.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s. Saturday will be breezy.

Small rain chances move in next week as high temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday