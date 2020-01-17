Friday, January 17, 2020: Rain continues along with closer to seasonable temps

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Expect an 80% chance for rain throughout the day with a 20% chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will increase to the lower to middle 50’s this afternoon. Rain chances will leave the area this evening. Activity will taper off from the west to the east.
The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s. Saturday will be breezy.
Small rain chances move in next week as high temperatures warm to the middle to upper 50’s.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: S 0-5 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH
Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH
Average High Temperature: 57°
Average Low Temperature: 33°
Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.
Sunset: 5:58 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday