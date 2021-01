FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool weather will return today. Expect high temperatures to range from the upper 40’s to the low 60’s. The coldest temperatures will be in the northern Big Country. The warmest temperatures will be seen in the southern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a light north wind under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light SSE wind. Expect some areas of fog to role in as well.