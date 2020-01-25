Friday, January 24: A beautifully bright sunny day with calm winds. Windy weather returns tomorrow

The fourth Friday of January continues a warm temperature trend. High temperatures reached 60-66 degrees acros the Big Country and the Heartland. The winds remained on the light side today but that tune will change come tomorrow.

Overnight conditions will be tranquil with clear, starry skies. Low temperatures drop into the mid to low 40s. Mild conditions continue refardless of cold front drifting into our area.

The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine! Temperatures on Saturday remain in the upper 60s degrees range. Winds increase by 10am towards the teens range, at times winds gusting to 25-30mph. Windy conditions cease after 6pm.

Have a wonderful weekend!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

