FORECAST SUMMARY:

Bright sunshine will return today as below average temperatures continue. Expect highs in the middle 50s with a light NNW breeze. The winds will be a little stronger in the Heartland.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 30° under mostly clear skies. There will be a light west southwest breeze.

The weekend looks really nice. Even though the mornings will start out cold, the afternoons will shape up to be gorgeous. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with light winds and lots of sun.

Rain chances will move in Sunday night. Monday morning has a 40% chance of some much needed rainfall. The afternoon will dry out as temperatures approach 70°.

Tuesday will be a mild and pleasant day. Expect highs in the middle 60s with partly sunny skies. A strong cold front will enter the area during the night.

The aforementioned cold front will push through on Wednesday. There will be a slight chance of rain as highs struggle to reach the 50s. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will then fall to the teens overnight. There will be a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 40% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W > N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers then snow showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Snow showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 38° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 6:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday