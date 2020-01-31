Friday, January 31, 2020: Cool and sunny day today… weekend warm-up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

For today, high temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies.

The weekend will be dry and feature a warming trend. Expect highs in the 60’s on Saturday. We will warm into the 70’s on Sunday.

The next cold front is forecast to move through our area on Tuesday of next week. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonable.

There is a chance for rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Overnight into Wednesday AM there is a chance for snow showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny High Temperature: 55° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 6:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday