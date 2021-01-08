Friday, January 8, 2021: Chilly with lingering clouds today… snow likely this weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will be slow to exit the area this afternoon. After a cloudy and foggy start, the mid-late afternoon looks to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40’s. There will be a light north wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20’s under partly clear skies. It will be calm.

Cooler than usual weather will be experienced Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy. The forecast will be dry and quiet.

An area of low pressure, currently just offshore the pacific northwest, will give us a chance for heavy snow come Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. Expect rain showers Saturday night to make a change over to snow by around daybreak Sunday morning. Chances for snow will stay in the forecast through the afternoon as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. The potential for snow accumulation has increased over the past few model runs. Most areas across the Big Country have the potential to see around 3″ – 6″ of snow. Lower totals area expected in the southern Big Country and Heartland. There may even be some higher totals in the far northern areas of the Big Country. Driving conditions will be hazardous Sunday.

Precipitation chances will end Monday morning, however a lot of moisture will still be left over on the roads/sidewalks/etc. With temperatures in the middle 20’s Monday morning, areas of ice and black ice will be likely. This may make for a tricky commute Monday AM. The afternoon will be chilly, mostly sunny, and quiet.

Tuesday through Thursday will see a warm-up and overall quiet weather. Seasonable temperatures will return Wednesday. Thursday will be breezy, cool, and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: CALM

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 47° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 90% Rain/Snow. High Temperature: 35° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 40° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: W 10-15 G25MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday