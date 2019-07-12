Friday, July 12, 2019: Nice day…mostly dry extended forecast

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today should be a very nice day with lots of sun and temperatures a degree or two below the average high of 94°. High pressure to the west and tropical storm Barry to the east will create a light northeast wind for our area. This will help keep dew points suppressed making today feel less humid than the previous few days.

As upper level ridging persists through the weekend and early next week, it should be dry and sunny.

A low pressure system will pass us to our east which will keep us in a week north east flow. This surface low pressure system may get close enough to our area on Sunday giving us a chance for precipitation. Wrap around precipitation from the western side of the low may effect our far eastern counties. Due to uncertainties with the development and track of this storm, a slight chance (10%) of rain and storms is appropriate for the Sunday night into Monday morning time frame.

By early next week the surface low pressure system will move north and we will be put back into a southerly flow. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90’s to start next week. A 850 hpa ridge will move east into our area by the middle of next week. This will cause temperatures to warm to around 100°. The forecast should remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday