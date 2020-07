It certainly is not the upper 100’s but your Friday is shaping up to be a very warm afternoon. In fact that slow cooling trend will carry through the weekend. For the rest of your afternoon, we will see sunny skies out there with very hot weather at 101 degrees. The winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. Tonight we will see a few passing clouds from time to time and an overnight low of 76. The winds will continue to remain light at around 10 mph from the south southeast.