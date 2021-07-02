Friday, July 2, 2021: A weak cold front brings chances for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for rain and storms will increase today. This is because a weak cold front will move through the Big Country. Severe weather is not likely, however heavy showers will be possible. The main concerns are local flooding, lightning, and strong winds. This front will have little effect on temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under partly sunny skies. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a north northeast breeze around 5-15 MPH.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain/storms will increase slightly. Expect a light ENE wind.

Chances for showers and storms will continue through the Independence Day weekend. Rain showers and storms are likely on Saturday. There will be a chance for activity on Sunday. Severe storms are not likely, however periods of heavy rain will be possible. Temperatures will remain below average.

Monday through Thursday will see a continuation of the chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will remain around 10° below average. High humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday