Friday, July 24, 2020: Hot and quiet day with a very small chance for an iso. shower/storm

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will see high temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s. Dew points will be a few degrees lower than previous days. It will still be a little humid. There may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not likely. Most likely, the forecast will stay dry.

With Tropical Storm Hanna on track to miss us well to our south, the weekend looks to be mainly dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s. It will be humid. Southern areas may see some rain and thunderstorms, however most areas will stay dry.

Slightly better chances for rain will return early next week. The forecast will stay humid.

By the end of next week, the forecast will dry out and heat up.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday