Friday, July 26, 2019: Temperatures on the increase

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will remain below the average high of 95° for Friday. Comfortable dew points, around 50, will continue through today. Otherwise, it will be dry with plenty of sun.

As we return to a south southeast flow today, temperatures and dew points will continue to increase. The weekend will see high’s in the middle 90’s. By Monday, high temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. Temperatures and dew points will continue to increase as we head towards the middle of next week as a 850 Hpa thermal ridge to our west shifts east and the moist southeast flow persists. High’s on Wednesday may reach the triple digits. High’s on Thursday will most likely reach the triple digits. Dew points will be in the 60’s, so heat indices will be even higher.

A upper level trough is forecast to move through the plains Sunday into Monday. This may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms in the Sunday to Tuesday time frame. Most of us will remain dry as most of the activity will be to our north.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday