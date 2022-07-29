FORECAST SUMMARY:

The hundred degree heat stretch should come to an end today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. An increase in the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of showers and storms during this time. Severe weather is not expected, however a brief heavy downpour and some lightning will be possible. The best chance of activity is for areas along and north of I-20. The far Northern Big Country does have the potential for a possible strong to severe storm.

Saturday will see those high temperatures stay just shy of the triple digit mark. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Triple digit heat will return Sunday as dry weather settles back in. There will be a breezy south wind.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low hundreds with breezy south winds.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will warm a few degrees. South winds will also increase as well. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday