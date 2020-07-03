Friday, July 3: Sunny, dry, and hot this weekend

As we head into that 4th of July weekend we are looking at hot coupled with dry conditions to be the general pattern. For the rest of your Friday we will see lots of sunny skies with an afternoon high reaching up to 98 degrees. The winds will remain light for the most part from the south southwest at about 5 mph. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies with the overnight low only getting down to about 74 degrees. The winds will remain light from the south southeast at around 5 mph.