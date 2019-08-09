Friday, July 9, 2019: Heat Advisory remains

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A 500 hpa ridge axis is forecast to settle over our area Friday and Saturday. The ridge will have a firm grasp on our weather through Monday of next week. As a result we will see a prolonged period of very hot, sunny, and dry weather. A 850 hpa ridge will hover over west Texas through Tuesday as well. As a result of these factors the heat advisory continues through 7:00 P.M. Friday. High temperatures will be in the 100°-105° degree range with heat indices in the 103°-107° degree range. The Heat Advisory will most likely be extended or an Excessive Heat Warning may be issued by the NWS. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

ECMWF and the GFS suggest that the upper level ridge will weaken on Tuesday. During this time, a cold front may stall to the north giving us a very small chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will stay above the century mark.

Upper level ridging will strengthen Thursday giving us more hot and dry weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY (HIGH TEMPERATURES: 100°-105° HEAT INDICES 103°-107°)* Sunny. Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday