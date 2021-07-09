Friday, July 9, 2021: Unseasonably mild temperatures with high humidity return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will be a little cooler than what we saw yesterday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. High humidity will make it feel around 5 degrees hotter. The SE Big Country and Heartland will be mostly cloudy. Those areas will feature a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected, however heavy showers may lead to local flooding. Lightning will also be an issue. Rain chances look to end by sunset. Light SE winds will turn a little breezy by the middle afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Saturday looks to be dry. Highs will reach the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the SSW.

A weak cold front will move into our area on Sunday. This will increase our chances for showers and storms. The best chance for activity looks to be Sunday afternoon and evening. A few isolated severe storms will be possible.

Rain chances will decrease Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain unusually mild. Highs should only reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Tuesday through Thursday look dry, hot, and breezy. Highs will reach the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for the SE Big Country and Heartland) High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday