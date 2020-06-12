Friday, June 12, 2020: Another hot and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Today will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Light SSE winds will pick up a little during the evening. The only difference is that there will be a few high clouds.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.
Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Wednesday.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 90°
Average Low Temperature: 68°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:47 P.M.
