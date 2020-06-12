Friday, June 12, 2020: Another hot and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s for most under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Light SSE winds will pick up a little during the evening. The only difference is that there will be a few high clouds.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week. Triple digit temperatures will likely be seen on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday