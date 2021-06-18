KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Friday, June 18: Sunny and hot as we move into the weekend.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Friday, June 18: Sunny and hot as we move into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories