Friday, June 21, 2019: Hot, humid, and breezy…isolated severe storms possible

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Happy first day of summer! It will be hot, humid, sunny, breezy, and feature a chance for afternoon/evening thunderstorms. A *HEAT ADVISORY* will take effect this afternoon continuing into the evening. High temperatures will be around the 100° mark for the Big Country. With the humidity, heat indices will approach 106°. Practice heat safety. Never leave children or pets in parked turned off cars even for a short time. This can cause death. Only be outside if you need to, and be sure to drink plenty of water. If you work outside, frequent breaks in air conditioned areas should be taken. Also, wearing light weight and lose fitting clothing will be optimal. Thunderstorms will develop as dry air mixes with warm, moist, and unstable air over our forecast area. Even though a capping inversion will exist over our area for most of the day, strong thermal heating and dryline mixing should help parcels reach the level of free convection. Thunderstorm activity will initiate along the dryline boundary and move west to east across western and central portions of the Big Country this afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms with isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

A better chance for rain and severe thunderstorms exists Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front along with an upper level trough influence our area. These triggers along with the dryline will interact with unstable air over the Big Country giving us a slight chance for severe thunderstorms. This means that scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. Timing looks to be Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Tuesday may see a few showers or thunderstorms. By Wednesday upper level ridging will initiate and things will dry out and warm up.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* this afternoon through the evening. Sunny to mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Mild. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* in the late afternoon through the night. Partly sunny. 60% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* during the morning. Mostly sunny. 60% AM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday