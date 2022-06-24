FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will feature even hotter temperatures than Thursday. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most areas from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Expect temperatures or rise to the middle hundreds with sunny skies. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southeast.

A cold front will move in Sunday. Temperatures won’t cool down all that much at first. Sunday will see highs around 100° as the winds pick up out of the ENE.

Monday through Thursday will see highs in the middle 90’s. That is right near average. Rain and storm chances look to be with us from Sunday evening through Tuesday. Right now, I am only going with a 30% chance for Sunday night and Monday. Tuesday does feature a 20% chance of rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday