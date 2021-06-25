Friday, June 25, 2021: Another hot and humid day with a south breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Get ready for another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be a degree or two warmer than what we saw yesterday. Temperatures will reach the upper 90’s to near 100° under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a breezy south wind. Chances for storms will return to a our NW counties this evening. Most areas will stay dry, and severe weather is not likely.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. South winds will stay breezy.

It will stay hot and humid on Saturday. Expect highs in the middle 90’s. There will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the evening. A few severe storms will be a possibility in our northwestern counties.

Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in Sunday. A cold front will move into our area late Sunday morning. This will usher in cooler temperatures.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 80’s. That is around 15 degrees below average.

Chances for rain and storms as well as unseasonably mild temperatures will continue for Wednesday and Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S > ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday