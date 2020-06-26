Friday, June 26: Gusty winds will rule this weekend

As we head into the weekend we are going to see readings into the 90’s with very dry and warm weather. For this Friday, we will expect to see an afternoon high up around 92 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy at around 10-15 mph out of the south. For this evening expect mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 72 degrees. The winds will be quiet gusty from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.