Friday, June 28, 2019: Sunny and muggy…summer weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As high pressure aloft resides over west central Texas, Friday will be very sunny with no chances for rain. Wind will be light coming from the south southwest. High temperatures will be around average if not a few degrees above average. With this intense intense ridging high temperatures should be expected to be above average, however 850 Hpa south southeast flow will keep the thermal ridge axis to our west.

The extended forecast remains mostly dry. However, a disturbance in the 500 Hpa flow aloft is forecast to travel east to west into or close to our area Sunday. The placement of this easterly wave will determine our precipitation chances. For now the forecast calls for a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms for isolated areas in southern and eastern areas of the forecast area. Most of us if not all of us will stay dry, so as of right only a conditional slight chance for rain and storms exists.

The start to next week looks to be dry. Some models suggest the development of precipitation during the Wednesday and Thursday time frame. So a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms during this time will be appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday (Independence Day): Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday