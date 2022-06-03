FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain and thunderstorm chances return today. Rain and storms are likely this morning. A smaller chance will continue into the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will exit the area from the west to the east late this afternoon. Isolated severe storms are possible. The main hazards are small hail, gusty winds, local flooding, and lightning. High temperatures will be around 80° with a light ESE breeze. After a cloudy start, cloud cover will slowly clear out. It will become partly sunny by the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Saturday will see a return of hot temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s with breezy south winds. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected.

A significant heat wave will settle in Sunday through Wednesday. Expect highs well up into the hundreds. Record breaking heat is possible. Expect some Heat Advisories and possibly some Excessive Heat Warnings during this time. With gusty south winds, fire weather will be a concern.

Above average temperatures will continue for Thursday. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. This is especially true for areas north of I-20.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday