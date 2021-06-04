Friday, June 4, 2021: Rain and storm chances return with mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mild, humid, and partly to mostly cloudy weather will return today. There will be a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be in the southeast Big Country and Heartland. Flooding and lightning will be the main concerns. Rain chances will decrease during the evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s for most. Expect a light ESE wind.

Overnight, rain and non-severe storm chances will linger in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a light south wind under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s.

Saturday will be a similar day to Friday. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer along with partly sunny skies. There will be a light southeast wind. Rain and non-severe storm chances will be seen as well.

Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s on Sunday. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorm. The best chance looks to be Sunday night.

Monday through Wednesday will feature a warming trend and slight chance for rain and storms. The best chance for rain/storms will be in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s by Tuesday.

Thursday will be dry and very warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday