Friday, June 5, 2020: Hot and sunny day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

For Friday, dry and hot weather will settle in. This will continue through the rest of the forecast period.

Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday. The front will have little effect on our weather. Wednesday’s temperatures look unusually warm, and the forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday