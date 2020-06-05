Friday, June 5, 2020: Hot and sunny day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:
For Friday, dry and hot weather will settle in. This will continue through the rest of the forecast period.
Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.
A cold front will move through on Tuesday. The front will have little effect on our weather. Wednesday’s temperatures look unusually warm, and the forecast will stay dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 89°
Average Low Temperature: 67°
Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.
Sunset: 8:43 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday